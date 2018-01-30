Mike & Molly Star Billy Gardell Loves The Good Medicine of a Hard Laugh

After six years of swapping laughs with comedy superstar Melissa McCarthy, Billy Gardell is getting more time to put back into his first love: stand-up comedy. “I knew from 9 years old, watching the stand-ups on Johnny Carson with my grandmother,” the now 48-year old funny man explains. “I just knew from that moment on, and I hear people in their 50s sometimes say they still don’t know what they want to do. I didn’t realize what a blessing that was until I got older.”

“I think I was too broke and naïve and filled with piss and vinegar to not know it was a huge risk, but it just paid off. And my grandmother, my Irish grandmother, I just thought she hung the moon, so I asked her, ‘Do you think I could be a stand up comic?’ And she said what we use to say to kids, that if you worked hard – you could do anything. I trusted this woman’s opinion so highly, I never asked anybody else. I would just ask myself if there opinions were more important that hers? They never were, so I just kept going.”



After getting the nerve to approach an open mike (after an deep pocketed bet gone wrong with his buddies at work), Gardell originally found an audience in the Orlando comedy scene, and meeting household names

along the way. “Because I started in the late '80s, I got to work with some amazing comics: Bill Hicks, Sam Kinison, George Carlin, and Dennis Miller. And it was so much fun to watch my peers be successful as well, our open mike night was me, Darrell Hammond, Wayne Brady, Carrot Top. Even Larry the Cable Guy was running around Florida at the time but he was just Dan Whitney. All these amazing guys that at the end of the night were just trying to figure out how to get a job, writing jokes and having a laugh at Denny’s. I was kinda the last one at the party, but I finally got there.”