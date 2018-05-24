Skip the Plastic and Help Save the Planet on World Oceans Day 2018

From one million miles away, it's obvious that water is our thing. World Oceans Day 2018 is a chance to pay attention to this valuable resource and learn how to keep from making things worse.

Global warming skeptics and climate change deniers can go to the back of the room. For the rest of us on planet Earth, World Oceans Day 2018 (June 8) is our chance to give props to our oceans, say we're sorry for letting our plastic trash invade its space, and promise to do better next time.

It's an international initiative and participating organizations are recognizing the day in different ways. Here along the Texas Gulf Coast we've got a film and lecture at the Houston Museum of Natural Science, celebrations at the Downtown Aquarium (as well as the one in Kemah), and a festival on the ocean's doorstep in Galveston.

Friends of Galveston Island State Park had an interactive display at last year's Artist Boat World Oceans Day Festival. Photo by Roger Zimmerman

We checked in with Kendall Guidroz, education program coordinator of the Galveston-based Artist Boat, a nonprofit that works to protect our Gulf Coast through education and adventures (think kayaking and Bucket Brigade Beach Tours). It's their third year participating in World Oceans Day and they're pulling out all the stops on June 8 with live music, interactive booths, a marine debris art contest, yoga on the beach and a marine touch tank.