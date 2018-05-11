Get Your Dumpling On and Celebrate Culture with AsiaFest's Giant Block Party

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day but our advice is to skip it, just this once, before heading out to AsiaFest 2018.

The Pondi Cafe at Asia Society Texas Center will be open — that's Pondicheri's satellite restaurant — plus their strong line-up of food vendors includes Flip ‘n Patties, Muiishi Makirritos, Wokker, Friohana Shave Ice, It’s a Wrap!, Harolds, Coffee-Q, Dumpling Haus, Pop Fancy, Granel Spice Market and Tea Citi.

This giant indoor/outdoor block party celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and it's so chockfull of art, performances, demonstrations, an international bazaar and children's activities that you won't know where to start, but we've got a few ideas.