Corteo from Cirque du Soleil Soars This Weekend in Houston

There’s this magic moment in most Cirque du Soleil shows where they show you someone doing something incredibly athletic and skillful, yet entirely in your realm of understanding, then that person takes that skill and takes it to another, almost superhuman level. In Corteo, taking place at the Toyota Center this weekend, one of those magic Cirque moments takes place during a pole dance. You watch as the dancer shows off her incredible grace, flexibility and strength as she maneuvers around, against, up and down the pole, and it’s beautiful, yes, but it feels like a weird choice for inclusion in a Cirque production.

Then the pole rises off the ground, dancer still attached to it, continuing her graceful movements along it as it swings back and forth above and across the stage. I got goosebumps, and am very glad I was able to stifle the curse word that formed in my head when the moment occurred. It was like seeing a well-done magic trick without the mystery.

Corteo feels like a show completely untethered from the earth. In addition to the act already mentioned, performers hang from chandeliers, climb to the top of ladders and jump on beds, to name just a few of the ways they fight gravity through the course of the production. To do so is taxing, and you can’t just go from sitting backstage to being in the air.