Classical Theatre Updates Gogol's Farce About Russian Political Corruption

Tom Long, shown here in a production still from Mrs. Warren's Profession , has been tapped to play the Governor when Classical Theatre Company presents The Government Inspector .

Political corruption in Russia was a hot enough topic more than 180 years ago when novelist Nikolai Gogol wrote The Government Inspector. The satirical play about greed, stupidity and general doofishness has stood the test of time, inspiring operas, movies and even an episode of Fawlty Towers.

"It’s definitely the same genre of people who sort of wish they were more than what they actually are, and the things they do and the way they get in trouble doing those things. Trying to be something more than they are," says Philip Hays, who is directing the production for Classical Theatre Company. "We see it in the world today. We try to be something special."

Both the John Cleese vehicle and Gogol's script rely on mistaken identity when a mysterious guest is thought to be a visiting inspector.