Cleo: When Elizabeth Taylor Met Richard Burton and the World Gasped

Lisa Birnbaum grew up thinking, as many people did, that Elizabeth Taylor was the most beautiful; woman in the world. "Everybody loved her. She was so glamorous."

Now, Birnbaum, who holds an MFA from the Yale School of Drama, has taken on the daunting task of playing Taylor in Lawrence Wright's world premiering play at the Alley Theatre about the meeting between Taylor and Richard Burton on the set of the movie Cleopatra. And, of course, about the scandalous love affair that followed.

Before she went in to audition, she spent "a solid 24 hours" watching movies and clips of Taylor and researching what was going on in the star's live when the movie Cleopatra was filmed.