Drop Trou for Cupid's Undie Run, Houston's Hottest Mile(ish) Fun Run

We're not exactly sure what the weather's going to look like this weekend, but there's a 100 percent chance of distracted driving when Houstonians drop trou for Cupid's Undie Run. And if the thought of stripping down to your tighty whities or bra and panties makes you a little bit uncomfortable, well that's kinda sorta the idea for this mile(ish) fun run for a cause.

"People who have neurofibromatosis, they’re very uncomfortable a lot of times, from my own personal experience," says race director Krista Fredrick, about this fundraiser to help find a cure for the rare genetic disorder. Fredrick was diagnosed when she was just six months old; NF affects one in every 3,000 people and there's currently no cure. "There are some days it’s very emotionally and physically draining. I’ve tried to have a positive outlook on it. For those who deal with this on a day-to-day basis, they are uncomfortable and we wanted other people to just run a mile in their underwear for ten minutes to just be a little bit uncomfortable too.

But no worries; we can't all look like Marky Mark in his Calvin Klein boxer briefs and nobody's going to be grabbing their junk. This is a fun run wrapped inside a party and creativity is in play with team names (Team Tighty Aphrodite, TX Underwear Traders, and No Shame is Our Game), as well as with the attire.