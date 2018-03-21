The Lasting Ramifications of the Daisy Ad and What it Says About Voting Today

It's known as the Daisy Ad. In 1964 as President Lyndon Johnson was facing off against Republican Barry Goldwater, he wanted to send out a message that would activate more people to vote for him.

In it, a young girl pulls the petals off a daisy, counting as she goes, occasionally stumbling in the order. Birds chirp in the background. When she's done counting up to nine, another voice steps in with the number "ten," counting down to "one" as the camera zeroes in on one of the child's eyes in which we see a nuclear explosion occurring. The image's message is unmistakable. We're nuking babies here. A voice over from Johnson speaks to the viewers about what's at stake in this election. The ad never mentions Goldwater's name.

The reaction was immense, both pro and con to what viewers had just seen, And it's that reaction as well as what had gone before in the making of that TV spot that Canadian playwright Sean Devine used as a basis for Daisy, the two-act play with six characters about to open at Main Street Theater.