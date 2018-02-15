Puttin' On the Glitz: Dancing with the Stars Live! Shines Its Light on Sugar Land

Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night! stars Jenna Johnson, Sharna Burgess, Lindsay Arnold, Emma Slater, Hayley Erbert, Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Alan Bersten and Brandon Armstrong (cast subject to change), with special guest stars Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz.

Sure, there's a bit of schadenfreude watching the first few episodes of each season's Dancing with the Stars. It's fun to watch celebs — many of whom have excelled at singing, sports, comedy and other arenas (hello, Rick Perry) — discover they've actually got two left feet when it comes to dancing.

But the real magic in the television show is what the professional dancers and choreographers are able to accomplish as they mold their assigned partners into seasoned hoofers. Lindsay Arnold seems to have nailed the winning formula, as she's the first DWTS professional to have finished fourth, third, second and first in four consecutive seasons.

In recent years Arnold has done quite well with her assigned partners: National Guard member Alek Skarlatos, Boyz II Men singer Wanya Morris, NFL player Calvin Johnson Jr. and MLB catcher David Ross.