Elektra is Sure to Shake the Rafters at the George R. Brown

It's a grim and bloody tale propelled by the music of Richard Strauss, a retelling of a Greek tragedy with enough dysfunctional family elements to fill out several seasons of any soap opera. Mom and her lover have killed Dad, the king. Daughter No.1 wants revenge on Mom, daughter No.2 wants to forget about it and lead a normal life and Son has been banished from the kingdom and he might be dead too.

It is Elektra, returning to the Houston Grand Opera stage for the first time in 25 years, with the lead role being sung by the superlative Christine Goerke. In 101 action packed minutes it takes us through all this family saga in ancient Greece without an intermission.

Bass baritone Greer Grimsley will be singing the part of Orest, the missing brother, in only the second time he's done it and after several years. "He's kind of like the Black Knight in Ivanhoe who ends up being Richard the Lionheart. The surprise is that he is alive."