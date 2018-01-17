Fetch Clay, Make Man Shows the Unlikely Friendship of Two Media Icons

Say what? Playwright Will Power had to do a double-take when he first saw the photograph of heavyweight boxing champ Muhammad Ali with Stepin Fetchit, a 1930s Hollywood actor who parlayed a dim-witted, lazy, jive-talking character all the way to the bank. It just didn't seem to make sense.

"Ali is strong; Stepin Fetchit is weak in public. Ali would stand up to the power structure, Stepin Fetchit wouldn't. Almost like direct opposites," says Power, who fell down a rabbit hole trying to get to the bottom of this odd pairing. "It's like something that you’ve been told and all of a sudden you see a picture; it’s like seeing Jesus and the devil."

He thought to himself, "Wait a minute, there’s something deeper here than I’ve been told. Who are these people?" His research — which included interviews with preeminent Ali experts Tom Wolfe and David Ramsey, as well as a host of Princeton scholars — eventually led to the scripting of his creatively titled 2015 play, Fetch Clay, Make Man, about to make its regional premiere at Houston's The Ensemble Theatre.

"Here’s the thing that was really interesting to me. What we do know is that Stepin Fetchit and Muhammad Ali had a friendship. Muhammad Ali invited Stepin Fetchit up to his camp, just like the play says; they hung out for a while. He was with him for about a year or nine months. When Muhammad Ali was asked about the anchor punch he used to knock out Sonny Liston, he said he learned it from Stepin Fetchit who learned it from Jack Johnson."