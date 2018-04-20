Comics, Batmobile and Cosplay: Free Comic Book Day Heads to Houston

Houston traffic gets just a bit more interesting come May 5, when exotic cars zoom out to select Bedrock City Comic Company locations to celebrate Free Comic Book Day. There's a DeLorean, Wonder Woman's Jeep and even the Batmobile. But "th-th-that's not all folks," because #FCBD18 at Bedrock City also features a host of creators and artists, live bands, cosplayers from Houston Hero Headquarters, pinball games, a magician and even Merly! The Cosplay Dog™. That's a lot of moving parts and each location has something different to offer, so check the details under each listing (below) before charting your course.
Publishers are shipping comics by the truckload all over the country, including to some of our favorite shops in the Houston area. Free Comic Book Day is a great chance to try something new (perhaps Marvel's Avengers Captain America, Titan's Doctor Who #0 or Lion Forge's Worm World Saga), hang out with like-minded fans, and celebrate comics. Click here for a preview of the gold and silver comics coming our way.
Note: Bedrock also is hosting a pre-event on May 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hamilton Middle School, 139 East 20th. The public is welcome to attend the panel with creators Vera Brosgul and Hope Larson (Be Prepared, All Summer Long). They'll be handing out free copies of their comic book, Comic Friends Forever. Bedrock is donating 20 percent of book sales at this event to the school's library.
Free Comic Book Day continues on Saturday, May 5 in and around the Houston area:
Third Planet Sci-Fi and Fantasy Super Store will be open regular hours (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.), and they're also having a large one-day-only sale. Several local comic creators will be on hand, including Rod Thornton (Alien Hunter), Adrian Nelson (B.A.D.A.S.S.), Stef L. Schultz (MisterGuy), and their very own former Planeteer Jessi Jordan (Musings, Secret Love of Geeks, Mine!). Third Planet limits visitors to one free book per customer, but here's an insider tip: Come in costume as your favorite alter ego and you'll be able to select a second free book.
Fresh on the heels of International Tabletop Day (April 28), Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy® is making room for cartons and cartons of free comic books to give away on May 5. It's also a great chance to peek in at some of their regular gatherings like the Pathfinder Society (1 to 5 p.m.), Modern Constructed Swiss tournament (4 to 7:30 pm.) and Ladies Boardgame Night (6 to 10 p.m.).
Not only is 8th Dimension giving away free comics — they lay them out for customers to choose any five books, while supplies last — but they're also celebrating their annual spring sale the entire weekend. Which means great discounts storewide with a 20 percent savings (or more) on almost everything in the store; that runs May 4-6.
8th Dimension Comics and Games
15210 West Road
281-856-6506
8thdimensioncomics.com
Facebook event page
Bedrock City Comic Company
Creators Jeremy Haun, Mike Maihack and Oliver Banks from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; creator Terry Moore from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; School of Rock (Katy) from 10 a.m. to noon; cosplayers and Joystix pinball games from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; DeLorean car from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
6516 Westheimer
713-780-0675
bedrockcity.com
Facebook event page
Bedrock City Comic Company (Clear Lake)
Creators Simon Sanchez, Rod Thornton, Adrian Nelson and Jon Hughes from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; School of Rock (Clear Lake) from 10 a.m. to noon; artist Shawn Swanner from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; magician David Rangle from 10 to 11 a.m.; plus appearances by Houston Hero Headquarters cosplayers
102 West Bay Area Boulevard, Webster
281-557-2748
bedrockcity.com
Facebook event page
Bedrock City Comic Company
Burning Pages band from 10 a.m. to noon, artist Stephen Kelly from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., artist Tommy Nguyen from noon to 5 p.m., Red 5 publishers Joshua Starnes and Scott Chitwood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., creator Ru Xu from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., creator Nick Pitarra from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Wonder Woman Jeep from 10 a.m. to noon, plus appearances by Houston Hero Headquarters cosplayers
4683 FM 1960 West
281-444-9763
bedrockcity.com
Facebook event page
Bedrock City Comic Company
Creator George O'Connor from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., School of Rock (Cypress) from 10 a.m. to noon, colorist Andrew Dalhouse from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., plus appearances by Houston Hero Headquarters cosplayers
4602 Washington
713-862-0100
bedrockcity.com
Facebook event page
Bedrock City Comic Company (Sugar Land)
Creator Charise Harper from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., face painter Caroline Greebon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Batmobile car from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Red 5 publishers Joshua Starnes and Scott Chitwood from 3 to 7 p.m., artist Terry Whitson from 1 to 3 p.m., members of the Yellow Rose Roller Derby from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Merly! The Cosplay Dog™ from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., plus appearances by Houston Hero Headquarters cosplayers and Swatson, the Skeeters' mascot
4831 Highway 6, Missouri City
832-987-1994
bedrockcity.com
Facebook event page
Dragon's Lair Comics and Fantasy
21151A State Highway 249
832-761-0072
dlair.net
Emerald Dragon Books
316 West Texas Avenue, Baytown
832-856-2800
emeralddragonbooks.com
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Geek Life
728 West 20th
713-864-2880
shopgeeklife.com
Facebook event page
The Pop Culture Company
11313 Katy Freeway
281-798-0777
thepopculturecompany.com
Third Planet Sci-Fi and Fantasy Super Store
2718 Southwest Freeway
713-528-1067
third-planet.com
Facebook event page
Watchtower Comics
12303 Westheimer
832-617-8846
wtcomics.com
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!