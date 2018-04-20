Comics, Batmobile and Cosplay: Free Comic Book Day Heads to Houston

Bedrock City Comic Company is celebrating Free Comic Book Day at all five of its area-wide locations. But check the deets (under each location listing), because something different is happening at each store.

Houston traffic gets just a bit more interesting come May 5, when exotic cars zoom out to select Bedrock City Comic Company locations to celebrate Free Comic Book Day. There's a DeLorean, Wonder Woman's Jeep and even the Batmobile. But "th-th-that's not all folks," because #FCBD18 at Bedrock City also features a host of creators and artists, live bands, cosplayers from Houston Hero Headquarters, pinball games, a magician and even Merly! The Cosplay Dog™. That's a lot of moving parts and each location has something different to offer, so check the details under each listing (below) before charting your course.

Publishers are shipping comics by the truckload all over the country, including to some of our favorite shops in the Houston area. Free Comic Book Day is a great chance to try something new (perhaps Marvel's Avengers Captain America, Titan's Doctor Who #0 or Lion Forge's Worm World Saga), hang out with like-minded fans, and celebrate comics. Click here for a preview of the gold and silver comics coming our way.

Note: Bedrock also is hosting a pre-event on May 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hamilton Middle School, 139 East 20th. The public is welcome to attend the panel with creators Vera Brosgul and Hope Larson (Be Prepared, All Summer Long). They'll be handing out free copies of their comic book, Comic Friends Forever. Bedrock is donating 20 percent of book sales at this event to the school's library.