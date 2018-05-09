Don't Miss Houston Ballet's Don Quixote in Miller Outdoor Theatre's 95th Year

Dutchess the horse is ready for her encore performance when Houston Ballet brings Don Quixote to Miller Outdoor Theatre. Shown: artists of Houston Ballet in Don Quixote .

It's a rare performance that evokes such joie de vivre that audience members leave the venue humming and snapping their fingers. After last month's production of Houston Ballet's Don Quixote, our reviewer described the joyful trip back to cars: "Men in street shoes en pointe, women doing scarves dances, children picking up lances riding atop horses while jousting at windmills."

Our only sadness was that this reprisal of Don Quixote after a 12-year hiatus, with choreography by former Artistic Director Ben Stevenson, was only back for a short four-performance run.

Now for the good news: Houston Ballet's outdoor performances program is bringing the three-act ballet to Miller Outdoor Theatre for three nights in May, dovetailing with a celebration of the venue's 95th anniversary on Saturday night. Mayor Sylvester Turner is pulling out all the stops and has challenged Houstonians to bring a friend on May 12, take a selfie with the hashtag #CelebrateMiller and (fingers crossed) set an all-time attendance record for the popular Hermann Park venue.