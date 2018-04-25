Watch the Dragons Fly Across Houston's Buffalo Bayou

We can't guarantee the water will look like this when dragon boats fly across Buffalo Bayou, but expect plenty of adrenaline when Louisiana's Cajun Invasion tries to beat the reigning Texas teams.

The tragic tale of drowned Chinese poet Qu Yuan (340-278 BC) is remembered with the sounding of a Chinese gong to mark the beginning of the Houston Dragon Boat Festival.

Yuan could not be saved by the fishermen who paddled as fast as they could to rescue the beloved poet, though they threw rice packets in the water to try and keep the fish from eating his body.

We won't see any zongzi (wrapped sticky rice) at H-town's version of the traditional Duanwu Festival, but we will find food and drink vendors on land as we watch the dragon boats fly across the water. There are plenty of vendors and artisans and even a kids' zone with free mementos from the Xfinity photo booth.