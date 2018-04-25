Norma Comes Complete With Druid Priestesses and Fiery Deaths

Let's see. There's the title role of Norma, a Druid priestess who has broken her vows of chastity with a proconsul, part of an invading Roman force. She has two young sons by him who are hidden away.

Somehow her father, the high priest Oroveso (Peixin Chen), doesn't know about the romantic intrigue or its byproducts and calls for war against the Romans. Meanwhile, the Roman Pollione (Chad Shelton) tells Norma (Liudmyla Monastyrska) that he's tired of her and wants to move on to another priestess Adalgisa (Jamie Barton). When Adalgisa discovers she and Norma are in love with the same man, she rejects Pollione.

There's contemplated infanticide, a funeral pyre and rediscovered love to come in the two-act Bellini classic that clocks in at about ten minutes less than the three hour mark in this Houston Grand opera production with Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers conducting.