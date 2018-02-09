Memphis Explores Race, Love and Secrets

Set in the 1950s South, the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis tells the story of a white DJ who falls in love with a black singer. And no, this does not prompt everyone to break into the Hallelujah chorus. Wrong place, wrong time and not destined for success.

But bolstered by some strong songs in the blues, soul and rock 'n roll genres, Memphis isn't all doom and gloom as the two leads discover there are more reasons that bring them together, then should keep them apart.

Simone Gundy plays the Felicia Farrell character in the Theatre Under the Stars production at the Hobby Center. She has been in musical theater since she was 14, taking a break in 2016 to work on concerts, but jumped at the chance to audition for this production.