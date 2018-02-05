All the Men on Boats at Main Street Theater Are Women

It's the true-ish story of a ten-man expedition played on stage by ten women. It's an epic journey along the rivers that run through the Grand Canyon, perhaps the last great mapping expedition in the United States. And led by a one-armed Army major who lost his right arm in the Battle of Shiloh.

"This is probably going to be the last time people were going to be paid to run a river," says Celeste Roberts who plays the lead role.

Main Street Theater's upcoming production of the 90-minute Men on Boats by Jaclyn Backhaus, promises to be a fascinating ride as the stage is converted to rivers and overland passageways. Roberts plays that military leader John Wesley Powell, who was 35 when he undertook the mission ordered up by Ulysses S. Grant to map out the Green and Colorado rivers.