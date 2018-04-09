From Mumbai to Miller Outdoor Theatre, Houston's Got Bollywood

Choreographer Mahesh Mahbubani has created a high energy night of the best of Bollywood, mixing in hip-hop, belly dancing and traditional dance.

Bollywood insider Mahesh Mahbubani knows about those big dance finishes that make Hindi cinema so much fun to watch. Having logged a dozen years choreographing commercials and movies — including dancing with former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film Taal — Mahbubani was ready for his next step.

The choreographer has been busy putting more than 60 professional dancers through their paces with his latest extravaganza, Houston's Got Bollywood, set to take over Miller Outdoor Theatre for one night only.

It's a four-act show, beginning with a radio sequence that takes audience members through different stations and eras and followed by Around the World, mixing in some hip-hop and belly dancing.