Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile Comes to the Alley Theatre

Picasso at the Lapin Agile is the brainchild of actor, musician and playwright Steve Martin who imagined what it might have been like had Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso both met in a bar in Paris when they were young men before they became famous.

Visiting director Sanford Robbins (he directed You Can't Take it With You at the Alley) has returned to helm the production set in the Belle Epoque time of 1904 and Dylan Godwin, now listed among the company actors at the Alley, will play the part of Einstein.

Godwin auditioned for the part in November 2017 and says he felt immediately drawn to it. "It's a fictional reimagining if Einstein at 25 had run into Picasso at 23." It intrigued him that he'd be playing the famous scientist as young man instead of when he was older and his accomplishments recognized. "These two men that we would call geniuses now sort of burgeoning on the brink of being able to take that in and the full space of what that means to be a genius."