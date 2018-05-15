Placido Domingo Coming to Houston To Celebrate HGO's Return to the Wortham

Tenor Plácido Domingo will return to Houston after to present a night in concert along with soprano Ana Maria Martinez in celebration of the Houston Grand Opera's return to its repaired Wortham Center Home and as a fund-raiser for Houston Grand Opera, post Hurricane Harvey.
The concert, scheduled for September 26, will be joined by the HGO orchestra conducted by HGO Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers. The 7 p.m. concert will be followed by a celebration dinner to follow with a limited number of tickets to the concert only available in July.
According to an HGO press release, Domingo has appeared at HGO before, first as Faust in 1967 and as Don José in the same year. " He returned in 1969 as Don Carlo. In 1981 he performed in HGO’s 25th Anniversary Gala Concert, then in 1984 sang Cavaradossi in Tosca and in a concert with Pilar Lorengar. After his 1987 performances as Radames in Aida, he returned as Otello in 1989."
Also, according to HGO:
"In 1993, he founded the international voice competition Operalia. Within the past few years Domingo has also become one of the most decorated and honored artists before the public today. He has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and has been a Kennedy Center Honoree in the United States; he is also a Commandant of the Legion of Honor in France, an Honorary Knight of the British Empire, and both a Grande Ufficiale and a Cavaliere di Gran Croce of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic. He has received honorary doctorates from Oxford University and New York University for his lifelong commitment and contribution to music and the arts.
In 2009, King Carl Gustaf of Sweden presented him with the first Birgit Nilsson Prize (at one million dollars, the most generous prize in the world of classical music) for his outstanding achievements in opera; the prize was donated to help fund Operalia. Domingo has raised millions of dollars through benefit concerts to aid the victims of Mexico's devastating 1985 earthquake, the floods caused by Hurricane Paulina in Guerrero and Yucatán (also in Mexico and in El Salvador), and Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, where, in 2009, the stage of the Mahalia Jackson Theatre for the Performing Arts was named for him. In 2006, he conducted Verdi's Requiem in Warsaw, to commemorate the first anniversary of Pope John Paul II's passing. He was chosen for an award by Opera News magazine for the inauguration of its first annual awards. "
This will be far from the first time Martinez and Domingo have collaborated. The Grammy-Award winner has done concerts with him in the United States and abroad. Most recently at HGO she sang the roles of Marguerite in Faust and the title roles in Rusalka, Madame Butterfly, and Carmen.
To purchase package tickets to the gala concert and dinner, please contact HGO’s director of special events, Brooke Rogers, at brogers@hgo.org or 713–546–0271. Pre-sales to HGO subscribers will begin in late June. A limited number of tickets to the concert only will be available in July.
