Placido Domingo Coming to Houston To Celebrate HGO's Return to the Wortham

Tenor Plácido Domingo will return to Houston after to present a night in concert along with soprano Ana Maria Martinez in celebration of the Houston Grand Opera's return to its repaired Wortham Center Home and as a fund-raiser for Houston Grand Opera, post Hurricane Harvey.

The concert, scheduled for September 26, will be joined by the HGO orchestra conducted by HGO Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers. The 7 p.m. concert will be followed by a celebration dinner to follow with a limited number of tickets to the concert only available in July.

According to an HGO press release, Domingo has appeared at HGO before, first as Faust in 1967 and as Don José in the same year. " He returned in 1969 as Don Carlo. In 1981 he performed in HGO’s 25th Anniversary Gala Concert, then in 1984 sang Cavaradossi in Tosca and in a concert with Pilar Lorengar. After his 1987 performances as Radames in Aida, he returned as Otello in 1989."