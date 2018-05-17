Project Row Houses Celebrates 25 Years With a Tour of Iconic Public Art

Existing art by Jesse Lott was integrated into a new public art project when the Hermann Park Lake Plaza was designed at the threshold of the 445-acre Hermann Park.

To everybody else it was just a row of rundown shotgun houses at the corner of Holman and Dowling (now Emancipation) in the heart of Houston's African American community. But for seven visionary artists, they saw real potential where others only saw poverty.

And the idea for what would become Project Row Houses was born from the dreams of Jesse Lott, Rick Lowe, Bert Samples, Floyd Newsum, George Smith, James Bettison and Bert Long, Jr. Twenty-five years later PRH covers five city blocks in Houston's historic Third Ward, houses 39 structures and has become a difference-maker for art and artists in Houston.

Now we've got a chance to hop on a bus and meet surviving members of that dream team while exploring their public art in a Founders Bus Tour led by PRH's Curator and Programs Director Ryan N. Dennis and Public Art Coordinator Jeanette Degollado.