Replica Asks What if You Were About to Die, Would You Make a Copy of Yourself?

What would you do if you knew you were going to die, leaving behind your children? In Replica, a play by Mickey Fisher, the main character decides to undergo an experimental procedure to try to create a clone of herself so that her children don't have to grow up without her.

But unlike the clones we've seen and read about in the animal world, this replica doesn't have the luxury of being able to take the time to grow up but has to arrive with all the up-to-date memories and experiences of the original with the idea being that she could step right into the mom role with these children.

Stages Repertory Theatre is hosting the world premiere of this work, which has only been work-shopped previously at Cal State Fullerton. Seth Gordon, associate artistic director with The Rep in St. Louis, will return once again to Stages to direct.