Riverdance Returns to Houston in a 20th Anniversary World Tour

With flying feet, incredibly upright postures and not a whole lot of hand movement, the 35 dancers of Riverdance are on their way back to Houston as part of a 25th anniversary world tour.

Returning to the Hobby Center in a limited engagement, Riverdance— The 20th Anniversary World Tour features a cohort of dancers in the structured traditional Irish dance style. Lead dancer Callum Spencer, who has been with the show for six years now, says that besides the dancing itself, "The music in the show is the key thing that's been keeping it going."