Contemporary, Classical and Cacti at Rock and Roll & Tutus From Houston Ballet

Chun Wai Chan was promoted from First Soloist to Principal dancer by Houston Ballet Artistic Director Stanton Welch on December 23 right after his performance as the Nutcracker Prince. Chan called it "the warmest gift for this Christmas."

Now he's getting ready to perform in three of the four programs in the upcoming mixed rep presentation of Rock and Roll & Tutus. Oh and he's studying a role for the fourth one in case someone gets injured and he's called upon to step in.

Which is not so far-fetched, especially in his case. That's what happened with one day's notice to him in the year before when Welch's choreography for The Nutcracker debuted.