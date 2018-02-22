Ostriches, Camels and Arabians: SHRP Hosts the Amethyst Jewel in Houston

They don't allow betting during the ostrich races but, if they did, our bet is that not all jockeys make it to the finish line.

Talk about wild mood swings. One of the most sensitive and intelligent of horse breeds, the Arabians, are set to race on the same track as ostriches and camels over at Sam Houston Race Park in early March. The ostrich and camel races are sort of a palate cleanser between live horse racing, bringing plenty of laughs and even a few bumps and bruises.

The cantankerous ostriches are known for being just plain mean. It takes balance and agility to not fall off, and there have been more than a few races where riderless ostriches make it into the home stretch.

The camels, on the other hand, are pretty laid back and there's even a meet and greet before the races. "We actually put up tents and the camels and ostriches have to be separate from each other — two sets of tents out in the pavilion. The fans can come out and walk by and go look at them," says Wayne Hodes, SHRP senior vice president, though he doesn't suggest petting or feeding the animals.