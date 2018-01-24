School of Rock The Musical: A Few Adults and a Whole Lot of Kids Onstage

Rosalie Mullins is the principal of a prep school, tightly wound and devoted to her career. Enter substitute teacher Dewey Finn a struggling rock musician who discovers that some of the kids he's teaching have real musical ability. Dewy, in need of money, decides to enter the kids in a Battle of the Bands with a cash prize. Havoc, of course, ensues.

The show is School of Rock The Musical, which, of course, sprang from the School of Rock movie starring Jack Black and Joan Cusack. With a central plot point revolving around turning kids into rock musicians it was a natural for the musical stage, with one kind of big hurdle — finding kids who could actually perform live and do it well.

With typical Broadway magic that was accomplished and now the show is on the road and coming to Houston courtesy of Broadway at the Hobby. Lexie Dorsett Sharp plays Principal Mullins and calls the 16 kid musicians (12 on stage at a time with 4 on swing and ranging in age from 9-13) "awesome. They're singers, they're dancers, they're actors. They play instruments proficiently."