The Sound of Music on Tour Features Houstonians in Cast and Creative

Jill-Christine Wiley (Disney's Beauty and the Beast ), Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel , Disney's The Little Mermaid ) plays Maria Rainer in the touring production of The Sound of Music . Shown: Maria with the von Trapp children.

Houston audiences got their first look at the Jack O'Brien-directed touring production of The Sound of Music two years ago at The Hobby Center. Our reviewer had high praise for the libretto by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, declaring it both a triumph and the best version since the iconic original in 1959 with the legendary Mary Martin.

The Sound of Music is rolling in to town again, and it's another shiny, new premiere for our region, courtesy of Society for the Performing Arts. Director Matt Lenz is springboarding off three-time Tony Award® winner O'Brien's direction with this updated look at the singing family in pre WWII Austria; while Jonathan Warren has recreated Danny Meffort's original choreography.

The production also is a casting agent's dream, ably handled by the team of Duncan Stewart CSA and Benton Whitley CSA. With so many roles to fill (seven children!), it gives up-and-coming young talents a chance to shine on stage, as well as providing adults with the very juicy roles of heartthrob Captain von Trapp, lovable nun-in-training Maria, the manipulative Max Detweiler and the Cruella de Vil-like Baroness Schraeder.