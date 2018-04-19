Star Cross'd Debuts With Online, Short Form Opera

Filming all over Houston, Houston Grand Opera has taken up the usual operatic themes of romance, heartbreak and sacrifice, and employed them in a new area: streaming videos. The first episode will air this Friday and it, like all the others to come, is based upon a true story.

Star Cross'd will present a series of short opera films as a way of expanding its audience to entice more younger viewers with 21st century technologies and in a form that won't require a 3 to 4 hour (or more) commitment. . "Boundless" is the premiere, in 18 minutes telling the story of Alma who embarks upon a romantic relationship with a man 16 years her junior.

Houstonian Aryana Rose (not her real name) wrote the story on which this is based. It was first heard at a storytelling event by The Moth and has become a hit on the Moth's Facebook page.