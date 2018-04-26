Cosplay and Star Wars-Inspired Art Dominate Houston's May the 4th Festival

Photo courtesy of the artist and May the 4th Art Festival

View Star Wars -inspired art from more than 100 artists, including this piece by John Segovia, during the 7th Annual May the 4th Art Festival in Houston.

Sometimes good things come out of bad puns. "May the Force be with you" segued to "May the fourth be with you" — dating back possibly to 1979 when Margaret Thatcher became prime minster. Here in Houston we can proudly boast that H-Town is home base for one of the largest Star Wars-inspired art festivals in the country. So large, in fact, that Lucasfilm owner Disney took notice (ahem) so we're walking the straight and narrow when discussing H-Town's 7th Annual May the 4th Art Festival.

Local artist, entrepreneur and art curator Dandee Warhol is quick to point out that the fest is not affiliated with or approved by Lucasfilm, so we can get that right out of the way. But Warhol is a huge fan of the franchise, growing up watching the films in the '80s and seeing new generations of fans come up through the years.

The festival has really taken off since its start seven years ago. "So far I haven’t seen anything like it, anywhere on social media," says Warhol. "I [have attracted] about 5,000 attendees every weekend for the last four years."