The Alley Theatre Announces its 2018-19 Season

"Yet, the upcoming season also asks audiences to go beyond the more recognizable titles and engage with work that represents the population around us. The characters on stage experience a span of emotions from heartbreak to fulfillment, so similar to what we as a community have recently experienced."

Here's the lineup from the Alley:

SKELETON CREW

By Dominique Morisseau

Previews Begin: August 31, 2018

Open: September 5, 2018

Close: September 30, 2018 Neuhaus Theatre

2008. The start of the Great Recession. In the breakroom of one of Detroit’s last auto stamping plants, a makeshift family of co-workers swaps stories, shares dreams, and takes pride in their work. When confronted with the life-altering choices they must face if the factory closes, dynamics shift and each is pushed to the limits of survival.

TWELFTH NIGHT

By William Shakespeare Directed by Jonathan Moscone

Previews Begin: October 5, 2018

Open: October 10, 2018

Close: October 28, 2018 Hubbard Theatre

Shakespeare’s hilarious tale of unrequited love, Twelfth Night crackles with quick wit and gender-bending hijinks. Stranded on the coast of Illyria, Viola assumes the disguise of a page boy for Duke Orsino and finds herself at the center of an explosive love triangle in which identity, passion, and gender all threaten to come undone. Bursting with vitality and romance, Twelfth Night gives us one of Shakespeare’s most dynamic heroines, matching wits with a host of captivating characters. Suitable for high school-aged audiences and up.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL – A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS

By Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Michael Wilson Directed by James Black

Previews Begin: November 16, 2018

Open: November 18, 2018

Close: December 30, 2018 Hubbard Theatre

A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story of Christmas is a family- friendly re-telling of Charles Dickens’ classic story, which follows Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey with the three ghostly spirits who visit him on Christmas Eve. A Christmas Carol instills a powerful message about redemption and the spirit of the holiday season. Suitable for ages 6 and up.

WORLD PREMIERE

THE CARPENTER

By Robert Askins

Previews Begin: January 18, 2019

Open: January 23, 2019

Close: February 10, 2019 Hubbard Theatre

Developed during the 2016 Alley All New Festival, this world premiere farce comes from the author of the Alley’s hit Hand to God. Dan is a self-made man from blue collar Houston while his fiancé is from Dallas — Highland Park, to be exact. As they arrive at her father’s palatial mansion for their wedding, Dan starts to get cold feet. His college buddies are trying to get him drunk, his future father-in-law keeps shooting his rifle into the ceiling, and his sassy sister can’t put the pill bottle down. When the carpenter shows up to build the wedding gazebo, looking suspiciously like Dan, all hell breaks loose. There are mistaken identities. Family secrets. Accidental partner swaps and laughs. So many laughs. Suitable for ages 18 and up.

TEXAS PREMIERE

QUACK

By Eliza Clark

Previews Begin: February 8, 2019

Open: February 13, 2019

Close: March 10, 2019 Neuhaus Theatre

Developed during the 2018 Alley All New Festival. Millions of women across America rely on Dr. Irving Baer and his daytime talk show to help them lose weight, manifest their destinies, and take their health into their own hands. Then, a take-down piece of journalism goes viral, leaving his career hanging in the balance, his marriage on the rocks, and his carefully maintained public persona in peril. In the frenzy of crisis management that follows, one thing becomes clear…if Irving Baer is going to fall from grace, he’s bringing everyone else with him. Eliza Clark’s hilarious new comedy exposes the shaky foundations of the wellness industry, the fleeting nature of 21st century fame, and the relationship between the powerful men who dole out advice and the women who are supposed to receive it with a smile.

Produced in association with the Center Theatre Group.

THE HUMANS

By Stephen Karam

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner

Previews Begin: March 1, 2019

Open: March 6, 2019

Close: March 24, 2019 Hubbard Theatre

The Humans takes place on Thanksgiving as three generations of the Blake family gather at the youngest daughter and her boyfriend’s new apartment in Lower Manhattan’s Chinatown. As darkness falls outside and around the pre-war duplex, tensions rise and secrets are divulged. The hopes and fears of each generation – and the American middle class – are revealed in this Tony® Award-winning Best Play.

CRIMES OF THE HEART

By Beth Henley

Directed by Theresa Rebeck

Previews Begin: April 12, 2019

Open: April 17, 2019

Close: May 5, 2019 Hubbard Theatre

Winner of the 1981 Pulitzer Prize and New York Drama Critics Circle Award, Beth Henley’s first play brings you to the Mississippi home of the Magrath sisters. Babe has just shot her husband because she didn't like his looks. This brings middle sister Meg back to town from Los Angeles, where she is unsuccessfully pursuing a music career. And poor Lenny, everyone has forgotten her birthday! Warm-hearted, irreverent, and imaginative, Crimes of the Heart teams with humanity as the sisters forgive the past, face the present, and embrace the future. Renowned playwright Theresa Rebeck returns to the Alley to direct. Suitable for high school-aged audiences and up.

CONSTELLATIONS

By Nick Payne

Directed by Leslie Swackhamer

Previews Begin: May 3, 2019

Open: May 8, 2019

Close: June 2, 2019 Neuhaus Theatre

One couple. Infinite possibilities. Science and romance collide in this spellbinding play that imagines what happens when boy meets girl. And when boy meets girl again. And again. Defying the boundaries of the world we think we know, Constellations delves into the universal truth of finding and losing love and questions the difference between choice and destiny.

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

By Ken Ludwig

Adapted from the novel by Alexandre Dumas

Previews Begin: May 31, 2019

Open: June 5, 2019

Close: June 30, 2019 Hubbard Theatre

A swashbuckling romp of romance, danger, and comedy, perfectly suited for the whole family. Alexandre Dumas’ timeless tale springs to life as the young D’Artagnan, joined by his sister Sabine, discovers honor amid intrigue and high-stakes adventure when he meets the famous Three Musketeers. En garde for this action- and humor- packed summer hit. Suitable for ages 6 and up.

In addition to the eight productions in the 2018-19 Season, one of which will be announced at a later date, ExxonMobil’s Summer Chills returns in August with the classic whodunit Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap.

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S THE MOUSETRAP

By Agatha Christie Directed by James Black

Previews Begin: August 10, 2018

Open: August 15, 2018

Close: September 2, 2018 Hubbard Theatre

The ExxonMobil Summer Chills returns with the longest running show in world theatre history, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap. James Black, Interim Artistic Director will direct this classic whodunit that recently celebrated its 66th anniversary on London’s West End and yet still thrills audiences today. A group of strangers find themselves trapped in a British boarding house during a snow storm with a murderer afoot. It’s an Agatha Christie plot twist finish you won’t want to miss. Come chill out with the Alley once again this summer.

The fourth annual Alley All New Festival will be held January 17-27, 2019. Dates and titles to be announced.