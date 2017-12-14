Alley Theatre Announces its All New Festival Lineup

NSangou Njikam’s Syncing Ink debuted in a previous year at the Alley's All New Festival and went on to a full scale production.

The Alley Theatre has announced its lineup for its All New Festival readings in January and the one that seems most smack your head, why hasn't someone thought of this before, is an adaptation of Horton Foote's Oscar-winning Tender Mercies for the stage — done by his daughter Daisy Foote.

The All New Festival is designed to help playwrights get their work seen with the hope of it being picked up for a full-scale production either at the Alley or at other theater venues in the country. Saying these are works in progress, the Alley says these readings are not available for review.

Hillary Bettis who writes for the television show The Americans has written Queen of Basel which is set during Miami's annual Art Basel. Another playwright from TV land, Eliza Clark who is a writer and producer on TNT's Animal Kingdom has written Quack about a doctor with a TV show who is implicated in a national health crisis.

Here's the complete lineup: