Get Ready For Fun at HGO's The Barber of Seville AKA Opera 101

Sofia Selowsky has been singing the arias and performing selected scenes from The Barber of Seville for several years. But later this week when the Houston Grand Opera unveils its latest production of the Rossini classic, it will be the first time she performs the music on stage in a full-length opera.

Taking on the role of Rosina, the object of Count Almaviva's affections, Selowsky says she was exposed to opera from age 3 on when her father would bring home VHS tapes of classical works. "I would dress up. "Queen of the Night" was my favorite and I would sing along and my parents from that gathered that maybe I had some sort of an ear."

Still, she didn't start taking classical voice lessons until she was 15 years old. "When I was younger it was the costumes and the story. As I got older it was the harmonies and \he vocal lines and the melodies. "