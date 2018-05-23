The Cake Explores Seeing the Whole of Someone, and Still Be Able to Love Them

Jen is a young bride-to-be dreaming of a perfect wedding in her Southern home town. But her perfect plan is significantly disrupted when the cake maker she has selected — a close family friend — finds out that the groom is instead another bride named Macy. And Della the baker doesn't think this is something she wants to be any part of.

Playwright Bekah Brunsterrer (NBC's This Is Us) has constructed a 90-minute, one-act story being played out in towns across America in The Cake about to be performed at the Alley Theatre with Jackson Gay (Grounded, Other Desert Cities, Red, August Osage County) directing.

But veteran actor Julia Gibson who has acted on Broadway and across the country as well as being in film (Michael Clayton) and on television and who plays the part of Della, the best cake maker around, sees the main focus of this play a little differently than just picking sides in the question of same-sex marriage.