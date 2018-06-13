Awash in Estrogen, Ensemble's Sistas Prepares to Travel Down Memory Lane

Regina Hearne, who sang in 2017's Soulful Sounds of Christmas (center), returns to The Ensemble Theatre to perform in Sistas: The Musical . Chika Caba Ma'atunde wrote the music and lyrics for Soulful and returns to handle musical direction for Sistas .

Sistas: The Musical ticks off all the boxes for a light, fun evening of theater. Chock-full of chart-topping hits through the decades — ranging from Billie Holiday to Beyoncé — trunks filled with period costumes and a quintet of powerhouse singers, it's a show that's sure to have audience members bopping in their seats.

But dig a little deeper and it becomes apparent that playwright Dr. Dorothy Marcic, a career academic with 15 books under her belt, is on to something bigger. It was her in-depth research into how women are depicted in Top 40 music that led her to pen both of her musicals: Sistas and Respect: Women and Popular Music.

In Sistas, making its regional premiere at The Ensemble Theatre, Dr. Marcic's script pits two generations of women — along with the ghosts of their mother and recently deceased matriarchal grandmother — into a situation where these very different personalities realize that they're not so different after all.