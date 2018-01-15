The Great Society is "a Primal Play About the Human Ego"

For more than the last year, actor Shawn Hamilton has been playing Martin Luther King Jr. in various plays in theaters around the country. Houston audiences last saw him in that role in Robert Schenkkan's All the Way and now he is returning to the Alley Theatre stage to play the civil rights leader in the continuation of that story, The Great Society.

"It's a strange career track that I've fallen into lately," he said. "I've never been able to live in one character for a while. It's very comfortable. It's like a home now and to be able to explore so many different parts of King."

In The Great Society, the time period is not far removed from the first play. Lyndon Baines Johnson won re-election in 1964 and this show starts in 1965 after the inauguration. MLK will be assassinated in April 1968. "What you're dealing with now in 1965 to 1968 is a King who has the optimism of the star but the sheen has worn off, kind of like the space program," Hamilton says. "People have grown tired of the same old thing, King is having to stretch himself to keep people interested in the civil rights movement.