Jesse Eisenberg's The Revisionist Explores Isolations and Reconnections

A young American Jewish writer, with writer's block, goes to Poland to meet his much older cousin. a survivor of the Holocaust. David is, to put it mildly, something of a jerk and yet the 75-year-old Maria searches for the good in him as she seeks to reconnect with family.

In The Revisionist by playwright and actor Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network) all sorts of connections are explored not only in the relationship between the two members of this family but with the other character in the play, taxi driver Zenon played by Steve Irish (In the Next Room...Or, the Vibrator Play).

Houston Theater Award winner Leslie Swackhamer (My Manana Comes, Marie Antoinette) directs the one-act and Cristine McMurdo-Wallis (Four Places, The Man from Nebraska) and Nik Crawford (a recent Texas State University grad making his Stages debut) play the roles initiated by Vanessa Redgrave and Eisenberg himself on stage in New York.