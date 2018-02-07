In Touch(ed) Rogue Productions Starts Season 2 With a Play About Family and Mental Health

Founded by co-artistic directors Rachael Logue and Chelsea Ryan McCurdy, Rogue Productions emerged with a bang on the Houston theater scene in 2016. Their inaugural production of Matt & Ben received Houston Theater Awards’ Best Actress nominations from the Houston Press for both Logue and McCurdy and their co-produced staged reading with 50 Playwrights Project of Karen Zacarías’ Just Like Us earned them a spot on the Houston Chronicle’s Best Theater Productions in Houston, 2017. Not to mention that Logue and McCurdy remain ever-present players in Houston theater. To put it simply, while still in its youth, Rogue Production is a company that Houston audiences should be taking seriously.

While Rogue’s future faced much uncertainty after their second production, Salzman and Cunningham’s Pride and Prejudice-inspired musical I Love You Because, was canceled because of complications due to Hurricane Harvey, the company has beaten the odds as they begin their second season with the Houston premiere of Bess Wohl’s Touch(ed) at Studio 101.

Bess Wohl, whose play Small Mouth Sounds won the 2016 Critics’ Pick from The New York Times, New York Magazine, and Time Out New York, is a Drama Desk Award Winner and the author of numerous plays including American Hero, Pretty Filthy, Cats Talk Back, In, Barcelona, and Touch(ed). Although Wohl’s work has been staged across the country, her plays are still relatively unknown to Houston, making Rogue’s production all the more significant.