Unlock'd at Queensbury Theatre Explores the People Behind Their Masks

Belinda is the little sister everybody didn’t want. That's how Shanae'a Moore who plays the role in the Queensbury Theatre upcoming production of Unlock'd describes her character.

"She's the one who wants all the attention and needs all the attention and finds ways to get it when people aren’t looking at her and puts a lot of stock into how she looks," says Moore. " But at the same time you find out later in the play she has such a beautiful heart and such beautiful longings for a deeper connection with somebody and desires that nobody knew."

And that's the basic premise of Unlock'd, a musical about people who are born into certain roles that perhaps they'd rather not be playing. Set in "modern-ish times," its music combines baroque and classical music with modern pop musical theater sounds. The two-act is the brainchild of Sam Carner (lyricist and librettist) and Deerk Gregor (composer). Marley Singletary is directing with choreography by Dana Lewis and musical direction by Jonathan Craft.