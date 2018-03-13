We Are Proud to Present a Presentation... About Genocide at Stages Repertory Theatre

Joseph “Joe P." Palmore and company in Stages Repertory Theatre’s production of We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as Southwest Africa, From the German Sudwestafrika, Between the Years 1884–1915.

Between 1904 and 1907 an African genocide occurred that saw some 24,000 to 100,000 Herero and Nama tribal people killed in what was then the former German colony called South-West Africa which later became modern day Nambia,

Most people don't know about this, which is exactly why playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury put together this play, first performed in 2012. It tells the story of what happened after the Herero rebelled against the German confiscation of their lands and an extermination order was issued. Shown through the eyes and actions of six actors rehearsing their roles in an upcoming play, the story has a lot to say about race relations — unwieldy title and all.

Actor Alice Gatling is making her Stages Repertory Theatre directorial debut with We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as South-West Africa, From the German Südwestafrika, Between the Years 1884 - 1915.



Fortunately, given the weighty subject matter, there is comedy throughout the 90-minute straight through play which Gatling says builds in intensity as it goes along.