West Side Story in All Its Gritty Splendor by Houston Grand Opera

The rival gangs the Sharks and the Jets will be back on a Houston stage. Maria and Tony's love story will still not have a happy ending in this classic based upon Romeo and Juliet. But there will be some changes beyond the use of operatic voices when Houston Grand Opera rolls out its upcoming production of West Side Story at the George R. Brown.

Mezzo soprano and HGO Studio Artist Zoie Reams will be singing the role of Rosalia, one of the Shark girls. She has a background in musical theater growing up — that's after she grew too tall to be a ballerina ("I was taller than the prima ballerinas" and wasn't getting any roles.) But she's never been in West Side Story before and is excited about the opportunity.

Music was always part of her life, though. She studied the viola and piano and at age 12 asked for voice lessons (who does that?) The surprise is that although she describes her mother, a bakery owner as creative and says that many of her relatives are in computers and electronics, she says she's the only one she knows of in her family with musical tendencies.