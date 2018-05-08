Bank Taps Lynn Lane's Dance Photos for Stunning Lobby Experience

It's hard not to get excited by Lynn Lane's images. A master at capturing those perfect moments of motion, often in difficult lighting, the often-booked photog stays busy with his work for the Alley Theatre, Houston Grand Opera, Cirque du Soleil and his intermedia dabbling as a sound artist with Transitory Sound and Movement Collective.

But it was his stunning photography for NobleMotion Dance that caught the eye of the curator called on by Catapult, a public relations firm that does work for PurePoint® Financial.

Lynn Lane's promotional photography for NobleMotion Dance's Dark Matteris a poetic dance of light and dark. Photo by Lynn Lane, as seen in PurePoint Financial’s “A Command Performance”

PurePoint already had chosen photography by New York's Rachel Neville and Chicago's Todd Rosenberg for its financial centers there, and Lane was selected from a pool of about 40 Houston photographers to continue the hybrid digital bank's goal of showcasing local artists and their work.