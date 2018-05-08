Bank Taps Lynn Lane's Dance Photos for Stunning Lobby Experience

It's hard not to get excited by Lynn Lane's images. A master at capturing those perfect moments of motion, often in difficult lighting, the often-booked photog stays busy with his work for the Alley Theatre, Houston Grand Opera, Cirque du Soleil and his intermedia dabbling as a sound artist with Transitory Sound and Movement Collective.
But it was his stunning photography for NobleMotion Dance that caught the eye of the curator called on by Catapult, a public relations firm that does work for PurePoint® Financial.
PurePoint already had chosen photography by New York's Rachel Neville and Chicago's Todd Rosenberg for its financial centers there, and Lane was selected from a pool of about 40 Houston photographers to continue the hybrid digital bank's goal of showcasing local artists and their work.
We had to ask, "What is a hybrid digital bank, exactly?" As it turns out it's a form of banking that's primarily digital but which offers a walk-in branch, without teller lines or cash transactions, that looks more like an art gallery than a financial institution.
"It does not feel like a bank at all. It’s an amazing feeling," says Lane. "When you walk in it feels like you’re walking into a lobby of an art exhibit; you're greeted by people. I wouldn’t have recognized it as a bank."
The exhibit is titled "A Command Performance" and is slated to remain up at two locations for about nine months. View our companion slide show here. "The photos are huge, I can tell you that," says Lane. "It’s really beautiful. The majority are three-and-a-half foot by four foot photos, and the frame is beyond that. I worked with Bob over at Que Imaging; he does the printing for the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston."
While most of the selected images are from his work with NobleMotion Dance, there is one photo from the Houston Ballet and some from Lane's personal projects. "You’ll be able to see the true movement of the dance as well as the lighting design. Seeing it on a large scale is great. It might feel the same scale as if you're sitting in the audience at a performance," says Lane.
"It's wonderful. I think it's also really great for me to see PurePoint as a supporter of the arts," says Lane. "For a financial institution to highlight local artists. All of us have had our work published significantly, but we’re promoting the local arts, too. We don’t see that a lot in the financial world. They’re profiling the Houston arts, and I think that’s great, and they’re introducing them to new audiences."
Lane points out that there's another serendipitous tie-in, as well. NobleMotion's Co-Artistic Directors Andy Noble and Dionne Sparkman Noble have been doing a lot of work up in The Woodlands lately, so it's a nice way to give the dance troupe some exposure in the area.
"A Command Performance" is on view at PurePoint Financial Center in The Woodlands (9595 Six Pines) and The Galleria (1800 Post Oak Boulevard), purepoint.com.
Local filmmaker Cressandra Thibodeaux videotaped Lynn Lane during one of his photography sessions; view Lynn Lane in Motion here. For more information about Lynn Lane, visit lynnlane.com.
