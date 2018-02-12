An Enemy of the People at Classical Theatre is Ibsen at His Boldest

It's no surprise that a quill pen slashes through Classical Theatre's logo. Is there another Houston company that produces, reveres, celebrates theater's greatest writers? Shakespeare, Chekhov, Gogol, Strindberg, Aristophanes, Ibsen. There is much to be learned from these antique teachers. Our very being derives from their insights. Modern western civilization rests upon them. We see ourselves though their plays; we begin to understand the human condition through their characters. We are made compete. The world – in its ugliness and its wonder – begins to make sense.

The great grandfather of contemporary drama, Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen, was theater's first bad boy, its first rebel. He was always slamming doors and butting his head against propriety and smugness, political cowardice, and the middle class, which he labeled pig-headed for its inability to support the dreamer. The middle class, his audience, returned the favor and excoriated his bold works. They were shocked by the ugly mirror Ibsen brandished. When rebuffed, Ibsen just wrote another.

An Enemy of the People (1882) is Ibsen at his most bold, most direct. It's earnest and unwavering, stuffed with themes expressed in exclamation points. If his characters carried placards, they would read Idealist, Opportunist, Patsy, Hypocrite, Enabler, Liar, Betrayer. This large-type emotion, shouted at the audience through Ibsen's ripe dialogue, can still resonate – as do his prescient themes which never grow old. But this play in particular, because it's so personal, is thorny in production. There's a whiff of creaky old-school dramaturgy, a bit too much Eleonora Duse underlying everything.