Sally Edmundson Supplies the Tartness and the Heart in Ann at Stages

Well, shoot, little darlin', if this one-woman bio play about Texas governor Ann Richards isn't the cutest pick of the litter. Soft and cuddly with those twinkly eyes and fluffy big white fur, this little puppy with boundless energy nips at you with a twangy bark that brings a nostalgic smile. Its pedigree is uncontested. However, this little cutey has no bite. This is a great trait if you're a dog, not so welcomed if you're a play.

Warmly embraced by Houston acting icon Sally Edmundson, Richards is a powerhouse of activity, progressive beliefs, and sharp down-home wit. She will not abide anyone who doesn't share her passion, joy, and uncanny zest for politics. She is a one-woman show all to her herself, and Edmundson slips under Richards' skin with a flair that's downright magnetic. Underneath, both women are showbiz babies, holding and relishing the spotlight by unbridled talent, skill, and unvarnished determination. The eyes of Texas are upon them, and Edmundson does shine bright.

It is Richards who receives less of a gleam from playwright Holland Taylor. Taylor wrote Ann as her own vehicle, receiving a 2013 Tony Award nomination for her portrayal. Lauded for her prickly and soignee WASP characters, especially the acerbic mother on CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, Taylor was a natural fit for Richards with her barbed wit and intelligent style. Most of the dialogue is verbatim Richards.