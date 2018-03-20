True Broadway Babies: Broadway at the Box 2018

The Fab 5 who rule over the Music Box Theater are consummate entertainers. They sing, act, even dance a bit. Their sparkling revues, now in the Box's seventh year, are refreshing, intimate shows that show off their prodigious talents, their warm camaraderie among each other and with the audience, and their showbiz chops. They love to perform and it shows. It's just that much extra pleasure for us that they're so damned good at it.

The five (Rebekah Dahl, Brad Scarborough, Kristina Sullivan, Cay Taylor, and Luke Wrobel), all alumni of the fabled Masquerade Theatre, are born for the stage. Over the seasons, the Music Box has presented shows featuring the Beatles during Christmas, rock, TV anthems, country-western, the Great American Songbook, Motown, standards about New York City, hippie favorites from the '60s, travel songs from around the U.S., iconic Texas singers and composers, and other genre-bending amalgams. Sometimes, there's a storyline, sometimes not, just a skit or two or an adlib to knit the songs together. In any genre these five shine, but they are true Broadway Babies. For all their dexterity, they're most at home on the Great White Way. It's in their blood.