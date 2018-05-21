Daddy Long Legs Tells a Sweet, Albeit Slow, Musical About Young Love

In the perfect Broadway musical world, voice become character. Who can ever imagine cleaver-wielding Mrs. Lovett of Sweeney Todd and not picture Angela Lansbury? Or stage mother-deluxe Mama Rose of Gypsy and not be blasted by volcanic Ethel Merman? Or Evita without Patti LuPone? Definitive voices make definitive characters.

As of now, there's a distinct voice at Main Street Theater that defines and clarifies. It belongs to Shanae'a Moore as orphan Jerusha Abbott in Paul Gordon and John Caird's Daddy Long Legs (2009; off Broadway premiere, 2015). Her voice is sweet and pure with the ping of fine crystal. Secure and controlled, it says that Jerusha is young, full of quicksilver, intelligent, curious, and very much able to find her own way in the world. Jerusha needs a voice like Moore's because, without her lilting timbre and steely resolve, this two-character musical would endlessly spin away into pastel nothingness.

The other voice belongs to Matt Harris Andersen, and his plangent tenor is more than sufficient to depict Jervis Pendleton, Jerusha's anonymous benefactor and guardian angel, who naturally falls in love with her – as she does with him – from afar. She thinks he's old, tall, probably bald, but he's nothing of the sort, being young, robust, socially awkward and rich as Croesus. It's all very turn-of-last-century romantic.