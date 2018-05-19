Poe, Artaud and Trump Collide in Catastrophic's Jim Lehrer and His Double

With 50-plus years in the news business under his belt, including anchoring PBS’ NewsHour and moderating 12 presidential debates, Jim Lehrer (the real one, not the one Mickle Maher has imagined in two plays) has had a front row seat to an impressive amount of American history – not that he’d offer an opinion on it. The straight news reporter once refused to answer a question on whether he thought then-presidential candidate Donald Trump had “flouted the unwritten protocols of running for office,” by stating, “I’m not a pundit. I report on what others say. I’m not going to analyze or give an opinion about Trump as a candidate, or Clinton as a candidate.”

It’s that singularly focused, dispassionate and opinion-less man that Maher latched onto, and one night after meeting the Lehrer of Maher’s imagination in The Strangerer, he returns once again to the Catastrophic stage for the kinda sequel, Gothic horror-comedy Jim Lehrer and the Theater and Its Double and Jim Lehrer’s Double. But this time, Maher’s Lehrer is on his own – almost.

It’s an unseasonably chilly summer night at the Lehrer residence, where the now-retired news man is alone in his small sitting room reporting on the news of his day. He’s an admittedly lonely man, tickled that the evening has brought him a chance to become part of a story for a change, as a woman going door-to-door has dropped off a poll about an upcoming village council election for him to complete. But Lehrer is soon distressed, realizing that he cannot answer the first – or, for that matter, second – question, which asks him to evaluate the truthfulness of the candidates. Lehrer is, and has been, primarily preoccupied with his own honesty, leaving him in no position to answer such questions about anyone else.