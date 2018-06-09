Penn & Teller's Greatest Hits are Some of Magic's Best

Forty three years is a long time for any creative partnership to last. Most bands cut out way before then, and any still kicking around rarely include the full “classic” lineup. A director might have some constant crew over the course of his career, but not an entire staff. No, as the amount of bodies increases, the harder it is to keep things together. But there’s something amazing that even as a duo Penn & Teller have stuck things out as a team as long as they have.

I would argue that they’re the most important magicians of the modern era. David Copperfield and Lance Burton might have entertained millions and had big TV specials, but these days they’re just magicians. David Blaine has certainly inspired many to get into the field of magic, but I still see him as primarily a performance artist, and a damn fine one at that. But Penn & Teller are the ones still bringing magic to the masses. They still regularly appear on late night TV, they have a show on network television, and their Broadway run made a ton of bank.

Last night over at Jones Hall, the duo brought some of their greatest hits to Houston for the first time in a very long time, a wait made even longer after the show had to be rescheduled thanks to Hurricane Harvey. For those who had never seen them live, it was a chance to experience some of their best work in person. For those who’ve seen their Vegas productions of the years—myself included—it wasn’t all that different from seeing a band you love but haven’t had a chance to catch live in a while.