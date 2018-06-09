Houston Ballet Comes to Play in Final Mixed Rep of the Season

Despite Play's inauspicious beginning as “Global Movements” on a press release back in January 2017, the monkey wrench known as Hurricane Harvey actually led the Houston Ballet’s final mixed repertory program of the season to a much more meaningful place: the George R. Brown Convention Center, which Artistic Director Stanton Welch and Co. used as a springboard for creativity leading to the creation of works much more personal and cathartic. Where Poetry in Motion was a “modern love letter to ballet” and Rock, Roll & Tutus was a celebration of its rock ‘n’ roll spirit, Play is both a love letter to Houston and a celebration of resilience, not to mention a show of unity, strength and ingenuity. Lemonade from the lemons Harvey left behind.

Stanton Welch’s deconstruction of life in the big city, Play, set to eight tracks from Moby’s 1999 album of the same name, opens the evening. In Play, Welch finds the rhythms and the poetry of mundane tasks – from pulling a shirt over your head and brushing your teeth to sneezing and taking a selfie. Dancers in suits and street clothes (in pointe shoes that look like sneakers) move as if puppeteered, with much of their motion centered in their upper body, composed gestures and jerky torsos, before the song changes, with subsequent sections more gentle, some more violent and some more whimsical until the free-for-all toward the end with all sorts of dance moves being broken out across the floor, from disco to voguing.

Moby's songs aren't quite as ubiquitous as they were around the turn of the century, when Moby was licensing the heck out of his music, and the distance makes Play even more effective.