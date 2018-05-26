Stages' Replica a Sci-Fi Original With Heart

It’s not an unfamiliar story; those left behind trying desperately to cling to the memory of someone who’s passed away by any means necessary, including but not limited to computer simulation, robot or clone. Whether in one of the better episodes of Black Mirror or in the news, in a story about a son trying to create a Dadbot from thousands of his father’s transcribed words, the exploration of grief and our attempts to get back what we can never have again are tried and true ground for writers everywhere. But what about that story from the perspective of the person who knows they’re going to die and their attempt to leave something — namely themselves — behind for their loved ones? It’s here, in this less crowded space, that Mickey Fisher’s Replica, really makes its mark.

In this world premiere hosted by Stages Repertory Theatre, audiences meet Harper Dawson, a 39-year-old mother of two who’s recently received a death sentence in the form of an unnamed terminal illness. In the face of her imminent death, she volunteers for an experimental procedure that will result in the creation of a replica of herself. The bulk of the play unfolds as Harper gets to know her replica during their first session together, a time when the two are subjected to tests and asked a series of moral and ethical questions to determine just how alike they are. But, after the two answer differently to a very difficult question, to say things begin to get much more complicated would be an understatement.

Fisher’s script is gripping and suspenseful, with just the right amount of humor, but to say any more might give something away. If one were to read a spoiler-filled synopsis, it would not do justice to just how adept Fisher is at driving this particular narrative forward — navigating the messiest of human terrain, through sudden (but never cheap) twists and turns, all the while moving at a brisk (and nearing relentless) pace. The moral and ethical questions Fisher raises aren’t just for the characters, and from start to finish, the main question he keeps returning to is what makes humans human, using not only Harper’s journey, but also her replica’s, to reveal simple but powerful truths about the human condition.