Satchmo at the Waldorf Doesn't Do Louis Armstrong the Justice He Deserves

Louis Armstrong is divided in three parts. Or rather, it's Terry Teachout's one-man play, Satchmo at the Waldorf, about America's incomparable musician, that is trisected.

None of these three pieces add up to any sort of satisfying portrait with any depth or much riff of empathy. Adapted from Teachout's book, Pops: A Life of Louis Armstrong, the intermission-less drama only occasionally catches sparks, mainly thanks to actor Jerome Preston Bates, who slouches, wheezes, and hobbles his way through Armstrong's last days, then turns on the Edward G. Robinson cadence and plays smarmy agent Joe Glaser, married to the mob, and then, cool cat deluxe, Miles Davis, enhaloed in magenta smokey jazz whirls.

None of these three avatars bring anything of interest to Teachout's exceedingly dull drama. As theater critic at The Wall Street Journal, you'd think Teachout would know a thing or two about how to doctor a script, to make it flow, to do anything on stage except what we've seen so many times previously in any second-rate bio play. Reading the Wikipedia article about Armstrong is more replete with drama, contrast, conflict, and heart.